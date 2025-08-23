If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of some of the events happening across Wigan between Saturday, August 23 and Monday, August 25
1. Bank holiday events
Wigan Comic Con Summer 2025 takes place on Saturday at Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre. Comic book and superhero fans can rub shoulders with their favourite heroes, take selfies with beloved characters, and enjoy activities, games and stalls. Earlybird tickets for 10am entry are available from Eventbrite or pay on the door from 11am. Entry costs £10 for adults, £6 for under 15s and is free for under fives, with a family pass (two adults and two children) costing £26. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Bank holiday events
Grab a map and check out the fabulous creations at Seneley Green scarecrow trail, which runs from Friday to Monday Photo: Friends of Seneley Green
3. Bank holiday events
Highfield Cricket Club is holding a family fun day from 11.30am on Sunday. There will be live music, including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo tributes, plus an acoustic set from local artist Tom Byrom. Other attractions include rides, inflatables, challenges, a range of street food vendors, stalls and drinks. There will be a short junior cricket match too. Entry costs £5 at the gate and is free for children. Photo: Google
4. Bank holiday events
Damhouse in Astley will hold a summer garden party from 10am to 6pm on Saturday. It includes stalls and games, a dog show, tours of the house, music and more. Photo: Google Street View