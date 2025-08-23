1 . Bank holiday events

Wigan Comic Con Summer 2025 takes place on Saturday at Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre. Comic book and superhero fans can rub shoulders with their favourite heroes, take selfies with beloved characters, and enjoy activities, games and stalls. Earlybird tickets for 10am entry are available from Eventbrite or pay on the door from 11am. Entry costs £10 for adults, £6 for under 15s and is free for under fives, with a family pass (two adults and two children) costing £26. Photo: Daniel Martino