The festival opened on Thursday evening with an hour dedicated to sponsors, before beer fans streamed into Atherton Roller Rink to start drinking.

Scores of drinks from breweries locally and around the world are on offer, with five bars set up at the event serving cask ales; ciders, perries and fruit ciders; UK craft beers; foreign beers, Belgium beers and fruit beers; and gins and prosecco.

They include vegan friendly and gluten-free beers, while there is also an alcohol-free beer available on the foreign bar along with a selection of soft drinks.

The festival runs on a token system, with visitors buying the tokens and using them as payment for their beers.

There is also a host of live entertainment, with DJs Steve Pownall and Dave Manny starting the party by playing music from a range of genres on Thursday evening.

It will continue with Raspberry Glam on Friday night, Run Out The Guns early on Saturday afternoon and Rivington Brass Band later in the afternoon.

The beer bash will open from 4pm to 11pm on Friday and from noon to 9pm on Saturday, with free entry from 6.30pm on the final day for anyone wishing to try the remaining drinks.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to support community organisations and good causes.

