Bonfire Night 2021: Where you can attend a firework display or bonfire in Wigan

As November 5 approaches, we have put together a list of some of the bonfires and firework displays taking place across the borough.

Friday November 5

Aspull Rugby Club Bonfire and Firework display.

Firework displays are returning across the borough this year

Aspull RFC will be hosting their annual display. Tickets are £5 for adults, £2 for children and a family ticket is £10.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the fireeworks set to start at 7.30pm. There will also be a BBQ and an indoor bar.

Aspull Rugby Club, Woods Road, Aspull, WN2 1PJ

Bonfire at Formby’s

This will the third bonfire event hosted by Formby’s with free admission for all.

The event starts at 6pm, fireworks are set to start around 7/7.30pm and live music begins at 8pm.

It will also host a range of outdoor stalls such as a bar, food van, sweet stall and light up merchandise.

146 Wigan Road, Hindley, WN2 3DF

Family Firework Spectacular at Haigh Woodland Park

Haigh Woodland Park are promising a fantactic night of fireworks and entertainment with a bigger line-up and a bigger stage.

Entertainment will include creatures from Blackpool Lagoon as well as live music from Joe Astley and Banjaxed.

Gates are open at 5pm with entertainment starting at 6pm and the display taking place at 8.30pm.

Tickets for this event are sold out.

Copperas Lane, WN2 1PE

Highfield Cricket Club Bonfire and Firework display.

This popular event will also return this year. Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, children are £3 and under threes go free.

Gates are open at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.15pm and fireworks at 7.15pm.

Billinge Rd, WN3 6BL

Leigh Cricket Club

Bonfire night at Leigh Cricket Club is expected to continue into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Entertainment on the night includes a funfair, a street food village, DJ, cildreen’s entertainment and an outdoor afterparty with Pat Drury

Gates open from 4pm and tickets for this event are sold out.

Beech Walk, Leigh, WN7 3LH.

Bonfire Night at Wigan Rugby Union Football Club

Promised to be Wigan’s premier bonfire night, Wigan RUFC will host a night of fun and fireworks, with a BBQ and a bar serving hot and cold drinks.

Entry is cash payments only. Tickets are £5 for adults, £4 for children, a family of two adults and two children costs £15 and a car and its passengers is £25.

The event starts at 6.45pm. Wingates Rd, WN1 2SJ

Wigan St Cuthbert’s and Norley Hall Sports and Community Club

The annual bonfire and professional firework display will return this year and promised to be better than 2019.

Tickets are £4 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for a family of four.

Gates are 6pm and there will be a funfair and tuck shop for visitors as well as bar and kitchen who will be providing food and drink on the night.

Montrose Avenue, WN5 9XN

Parkside Annual Bonfire Night Extravaganza

The award-winning firework display will also go ahead this year.

Advanced tickets cost £6 for adults, £4 for children and £15 for a family.

Gates open at 5pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Rivington Avenue, Golborne, WA3 3HG

Saturday November 6

Leigh RUFC Bonfire and Fireworks

Leigh Rugby Union will be hosting a bonfire and fireworks display and will include food, music, games and an outdoor bar.

Tickets are available online costing £6 for adults, £4 for adults and £18 for a family.

You can get tickets on the night but they will be £2 more for adults and a family and £1 more for children.

Gates will open at 5.30pm. Leigh RUFC, Leigh WN7 3NA

Red Lion Newburgh

The Douglas Valley Lions present another bonfire and fireworks display.

It is pay on the night with tickets being £6 for adults, £4 for children and under fours go free.

The event starts at 6.30pm. 9 Ashbrow, Newburgh Village, WN8 7NF

Standish Cricket Club

The Standish Cricket Club will once again have a display.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children.

Gates open at 6.30pm with fireworks at 7.45pm.

There is a bar serving hot and cold refreshments as well as stalls and funfair rides for younger visitors.

People are encouraged to leave cars at home as parking is limited.

Standish Cricket Club, Green Lane, Standish, WN6 0TX

Monday November 8

The Bucks Head Firework Spectacular.

The Bucks Head are promising the most intense firework display.

People are encouraged to purchase their tickets before the event. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children.

Entertainment includes live music, DJs, fire breathers and stilt walkers along with fairground rides.

The Buck’s Head, Abram, 256 Warrington Road, WN2 5RQ