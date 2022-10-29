Bonfire Night 2022: Where you can attend a firework display or bonfire in Wigan
Bonfire Night is back with a bang with many places in Wigan set to host displays that will blow people away.There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays across the borough which you can attend for a small fee – and sometimes for free.All these events offer impressive displays while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, discos and more. These displays should light up your Bonfire Night.
By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago
As November 5 approaches, we have put together a list of some of the bonfires and firework displays taking place across the borough across that weekend.
