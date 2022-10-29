News you can trust since 1853
Bonfire Night 2022: Where you can attend a firework display or bonfire in Wigan

Bonfire Night is back with a bang with many places in Wigan set to host displays that will blow people away.There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays across the borough which you can attend for a small fee – and sometimes for free.All these events offer impressive displays while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, discos and more. These displays should light up your Bonfire Night.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago

As November 5 approaches, we have put together a list of some of the bonfires and firework displays taking place across the borough across that weekend.

1. Bonfire & Fireworks at Haigh Hall

2. Haigh Family Firework Spectacular

Haigh Hall will be hosting its annual display on November 5 featuring entertainment such as music and a fire show. Gates open at 5pm with entertainment beginning at 6pm. Fireworks are set to start at 8.30pm Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for children and under 3s go free Tickets can be purchased online from Haigh Woodland Park Copperas Lane, WN2 1PE

3. Lions Firework Display At The Red Lion

The annual Douglas Valley Lions charity fireworks display will be held from 6.30pm on Saturday November 5 Pay at the gate - please see charity directly for pricing 9 Ashbrow, Newburgh Village, WN8 7NF

4. Bonfire Night

Bonfire Night with a twist with an indoor party at Bath Springs pub on November 5. Free hot dogs and treacle toffee. Indoor party starts at 7.30pm with karaoke 455 Wigan Road, Bryn

