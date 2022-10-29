2. Haigh Family Firework Spectacular

Haigh Hall will be hosting its annual display on November 5 featuring entertainment such as music and a fire show. Gates open at 5pm with entertainment beginning at 6pm. Fireworks are set to start at 8.30pm Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for children and under 3s go free Tickets can be purchased online from Haigh Woodland Park Copperas Lane, WN2 1PE

Photo: Nick Fairhurst