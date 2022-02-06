Camelot Rises forced to cancel weekend shows leaving thrill-seekers 'absolutely gutted'

The Chorley attraction welcomed guest back through the gates of the former Camelot theme park site for the first time in 10 year on Friday.

However, a 'power outage' has been blamed for the cancellation of all remaining weekend shows, which cannot "be rectified until Monday".

The scare attraction, which launched on Friday, sees guests drive through four zones - the River of the Dead, a Military Checkpoint, Camelot Castle and the Valley of the Dead - before reaching the 'Safe Zone' (aka the drive-in cinema).

Camelot Rises has been forced to cancel its opening weekend shows due to a "power outage".

A spokesman for Park N Party, which organises the event said: "We are so so sorry to have to postpone this weekend shows as there is a power outage on site which can't be rectified until Monday at this stage.

"We wanted to let you know as early as possible."

Organisers of Camelot Rises have also confirmed that customers will be able to swap tickets for this weekend for future dates as they are released.

Anyone affected by the cancelation is being advised to email [email protected]

The cancellation has left many guest devastated by the news.

Kerry Morris-Thuriot posted: "We should have been coming tonight, absolutely gutted.