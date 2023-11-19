Christmas 2023: 11 places where you can meet Santa and his helpers in and around Wigan

Christmas is almost upon us and the man in the red and white suit, and his helpers, is finalising his list of areas to visit in and around Wigan.
Here are 11 places you can meet Father Christmas himself, Mrs Claus, reindeers or elves.
1. Places to meet Santa ahead of Christmas
2. Bent's Garden Centre
Bent's Garden Centre are hosting Santa Paws events for our beloved pooches to meet the big man every Sunday, as well as a festive breakfast on Saturday December 2. More information can be found on the Bent's website Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Haigh Hall Christmas tree light switch-on
Haigh Hall Christmas tree light switch-on takes place on Sunday December 19, with Santa set to arrive shortly after 4pm Photo: Bernard Platt
4. The Wayfarer
The Wayfarer in Parbold has confirmed Father Christmas will come to town on the weekends 8-10 and 15-17 December as part of the Santa's Camp event. Alternative events such as low seneory are also available, with more details on the website Photo: submit