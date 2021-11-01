Christmas fair to be staged in Wigan hospice grounds
Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s Christmas fair is returning this winter - and it will be held in the charity’s grounds for the first time.
Stalls selling Christmas gifts, crafts, goodies and refreshments will be there and visitors can try their luck with raffles and games.
Visitors will be able to see the 30ft tall Light for a Life tree which will be covered in lights dedicated to people loved and lost.
They can also view the 5,000 Lights project which will feature 60 sparkling Christmas trees in the hospice grounds. Each tree is available to sponsor and either features a plaque dedicated to someone special or is sponsored by a local business.
Admission to the event on Kildare Street, Hindley is free. It will begin at noon on Saturday, December 4 and finish at 6pm. Covid-19 safety precautions will be in place and the entire event will be held outdoors.
Anyone interested in holding a stall should call 01942 525566 or email [email protected] Stalls cost £30 each.