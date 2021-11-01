Christmas fair to be staged in Wigan hospice grounds

Christmas trees lit up at Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 2020 for its 5,000 Lights initiative

Stalls selling Christmas gifts, crafts, goodies and refreshments will be there and visitors can try their luck with raffles and games.

Visitors will be able to see the 30ft tall Light for a Life tree which will be covered in lights dedicated to people loved and lost.

They can also view the 5,000 Lights project which will feature 60 sparkling Christmas trees in the hospice grounds. Each tree is available to sponsor and either features a plaque dedicated to someone special or is sponsored by a local business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admission to the event on Kildare Street, Hindley is free. It will begin at noon on Saturday, December 4 and finish at 6pm. Covid-19 safety precautions will be in place and the entire event will be held outdoors.