Christmas festivities are in full swing at a Wigan borough shopping centre

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh, sparkles with thousands of Christmas lights so families can celebrate and enjoy shopping with them throughout the festive period.

The installation of the Christmas decorations around the centre took a team of specialist contractors over 320 hours.

From the high level curtain lights, atrium roof garlands, large blue twinkling bows and the star attraction, a huge 30ft Christmas tree decorated with hundreds of bronze, teal and gold baubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa and his elves at Spinning Gate shopping centre

Santa is also spending some time at the centre, offering free visits every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday up until Christmas Eve and children can hand their letters to him in person.

He brings the magic of Christmas with his stories of Rudolph, Mrs Christmas and his team of elves!

There is also festive fun every Saturday with creative workshops and entertainment providing shoppers with Christmas cheer.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager at Spinning Gate said: “We love Christmas here at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre. We have received lots of lovely feedback from families who have already visited our Santa & we can't wait to hear more!

The Grinch on Santa's chair

"Our stores are packed full of Christmas gift ideas, party wear for Christmas parties and lots of discounts too. Join us in the centre this Christmas, shop local, support local and enjoy our festivities."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here