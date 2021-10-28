Date change for next year's Wigan Bike Ride

A new date has been announced for next year's Wigan Bike Ride.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:41 pm

Organisers had announced on Monday that the sixth annual event would take place on Sunday, July 3, starting and finishing at Mesnes Park.

But a spokesman for charity Joining Jack said on Thursday: "Along with our event partners, the Wigan Bike Ride team have taken the decision to bring next year's event forward by two weeks after it was confirmed that our original date would clash with the Ironman event and the logistics involved meant this is no longer possible.

"The new date for the sixth Wigan Bike Ride is Sunday, June 19, 2022."

The event will feature a 50-mile ride, with cyclists able to choose between the "highway" and "hardcore" routes, as well as a five-mile family ride.

Participants in this year's Wigan Bike Ride
