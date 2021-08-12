Drone pictures show the vast number of caravans arriving in Appleby for the famous Gypsy fair

The Appleby Horse Fair, also known as Appleby New Fair, is "an annual gathering of Gypsies and Travellers in the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria.

The horse fair is held each year in early June, attracting roughly 10,000 Gypsies and Travellers, about 1,000 caravans, several hundred horse-drawn vehicles, and about 30,000 visitors.

The Gypsy and Traveller attendees include British Romanichal, Irish Travellers, Scottish Gypsy and Traveller groups, Kale (Welsh Romanies) and more.

Drone footage shows the scale of the site

The horses are washed in the River Eden and trotted up and down the 'flashing lane' most main days.

There is a market on Jimmy Winter's Field selling a variety of goods, some traditional to the Gypsy travelling community, and a range other horse-related products.

Gypsies and travellers have gathered at Appleby in Cumbria for the horse fair

It is a traditional Gypsy Fair, more like a big family get together