EASTER: Children meet cute animals and other creatures
Children meet a variety of animals and insects, including chickens, a rabbit, a snake and owl, as Danny Jubb from Curious Critters visits Standish Library, part of Easter holiday events.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Danny Jubb from Curious Critters with some of his Easter animals at Standish Library, part of Easter holiday events. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson