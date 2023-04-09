News you can trust since 1853
EASTER: Children meet cute animals and other creatures

Children meet a variety of animals and insects, including chickens, a rabbit, a snake and owl, as Danny Jubb from Curious Critters visits Standish Library, part of Easter holiday events.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Easter events

1. Curious Critters

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Curious Critters

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Curious Critters

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Danny Jubb from Curious Critters with some of his Easter animals at Standish Library, part of Easter holiday events.

4. Curious Critters

Danny Jubb from Curious Critters with some of his Easter animals at Standish Library, part of Easter holiday events. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Easter