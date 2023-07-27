News you can trust since 1853
Eleven of the best places to go in Wigan for a walk during the summer holidays

With the summer now in full swing and schools officially finished, many will be looking for ways to spend their free-time.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

With more than 70 per cent of the borough comprising green spaces, there are plenty of opportunities for a stimulating walk for families and pets.

We have compiled a list of 11 summer walks that are perfect for solo adventures or those looking at stepping out into the great outdoors in groups.

Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all.

1. Porter's Wood

Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all. Photo: submit

Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days.

2. Billinge Hill

Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days. Photo: submit

Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts.

3. Wigan Flashes

Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts. Photo: submit

Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash.

4. Pennington Flash

Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash. Photo: submit

