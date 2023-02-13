The Wigan area has a large number of community choirs to suit pretty much everyone, from those who sing for fun to those who want to be musically challenged.

A number of half-term events have been lined up. On Sunday, February 19, there will be a Sing and Bowl event by the Wigan Youth Chamber Choir, comprising a morning workshop followed by lunch and ten pin bowling.

All songs will be new to students on the day, with sessions open to all singers age 11-19. Both male and female singers to the choir are welcome, so this is an ideal opportunity for new students to come along and see what the choir is about. The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm. There is a fee of £10 which will cover the cost of lunch and ten pin bowling.

On Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21, Wigan Youth Show Choir will be rehearsing brand new repertoire.

There will be a mix of musical theatre and pop songs with Ensemble numbers and some small group and solo opportunities for interested students too. These sessions are for students aged 10-19 and involve singing and choreography. No previous experience is required, just lots of enthusiasm.

There is a nominal fee of £10 per day. For more information about all of these, please contact Wigan Music Service on 01942 776169. Or email [email protected] for further details.

Most recently the council-run Wigan Music Service has started to support one of the day centres with delivering a Dementia choir each week, which is open for carers and their loved ones to attend. Sessions take place every Monday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Central Day Centre in Sullivan Way. To book your places email: [email protected] or tel: 01942 827212.

Alison Home, one of the Assistant Heads of Music Service at Wigan Council said: “The benefits of singing have been heavily researched and are widely acknowledged. The act of singing exercises the brain and body, improving breathing and relieving tension.