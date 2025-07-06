Family fun afternoon at Wigan church
Family fun is on the order of service as a local church hosts a summer event.
From 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday July 12, Wigan Baptist Church will be welcoming residents to this free-to-attend event.
Stalls, games, refreshments, a short Christian talk and a quiz are all on the busy schedule.
Visitors are asked to enter the church via the Charles Street entrance at the side of the Seven Seas Chippy.
For further information ring Gill on 0850 071775.
