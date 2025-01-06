Free entry available for first time on final night of popular Bent and Bongs Beer Bash
Bent and Bongs Beer Bash returns to Atherton Roller Rink from Thursday, February 6 to Saturday, February 8 for the 34th annual event.
Organisers have announced they will be trialling free entry from 6.30pm on the Saturday, allowing people to try a few of the beers on offer before going on elsewhere.
A spokesman said: “If you are heading out for a Saturday night, this means that you can bob in for a cheeky sharpener on your way to your night out. For sure some of the beers will have gone, but if you aren't paying admission who cares? There will still be plenty of fantastic beers remaining.
"Bob in for an hour or two. Slake your raging thirst on something delicious. Maybe line your stomach with something tasty to eat (who wants to cook at home on a night out?) Catch some of the Saturday live music.
"You get your Saturday night off to a great start and save a bit of beer going to waste in the process.”
The beer festival attracts thousands of drinkers every year and raises money for good causes, including local charities and community organisations.
Sponsorship is still wanted, which could be from pubs, businesses, societies or private individuals. Among the benefits they receive is early access to the festival.
Volunteers are also being sought to man the festival, as well as to set everything up and take it down.
Find out more at www.bentnbongs.com.
