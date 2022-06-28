Try your hand at archery - a great activity for stags and hens

From archery to quad-biking - here are 13 activities for stags and hens to try in and around Wigan ahead of their wedding day

When it comes to your stag or hen do, there’s more to it these days than just going out on the lash!

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:09 pm

There are loads of activities you can try with your mates … and then you can go out on the lash (unless your don’t drink, of course)!

From archery to quad-biking and everything in between, we’ve picked some of the best things to do in and around Wigan ahead of your big day.

1. Archery

Try Archery Combat - a hybrid of archery, paintball and dodgeball - just 1.2 miles from the centre of town. Telephone 01253 330133

2. Visit an Escape Room

Adrenaline Escape in Wigan town centre, with its five immersive escape room experiences, is guaranteed to test your puzzle-solving abilities. Telephone 01942 932111

3. Go Go-Karting

Three Sisters Race Circuit in Ashton-in-Makerfield is brilliant for a race against your mates. Telephone 01942 719030

4. Laser tag

Hollywood Bowl in Wigan has everything you'll need for a perfect day's lasering (quasar). Telephone 0844 826 3038

