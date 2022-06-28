There are loads of activities you can try with your mates … and then you can go out on the lash (unless your don’t drink, of course)!
From archery to quad-biking and everything in between, we’ve picked some of the best things to do in and around Wigan ahead of your big day.
1. Archery
Try Archery Combat - a hybrid of archery, paintball and dodgeball - just 1.2 miles from the centre of town. Telephone 01253 330133
Photo: christopher murray/EyeEm - stock
2. Visit an Escape Room
Adrenaline Escape in Wigan town centre, with its five immersive escape room experiences, is guaranteed to test your puzzle-solving abilities. Telephone 01942 932111
Photo: Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com
3. Go Go-Karting
Three Sisters Race Circuit in Ashton-in-Makerfield is brilliant for a race against your mates. Telephone 01942 719030
Photo: Ivan Kurmyshov
4. Laser tag
Hollywood Bowl in Wigan has everything you'll need for a perfect day's lasering (quasar). Telephone 0844 826 3038
Photo: Andrey Burmakin