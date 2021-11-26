A brand new rugby league exhibition in the Museum of Wigan Life will open its doors to the public on Saturday (November 27).

The ‘gerrumonside’ experience provides a historical look-back at the sport, celebrating its past and present both within the borough and internationally.

Visitors will follow our local teams’ trophy-filled histories and learn how Wigan, Leigh and Tyldesley broke away from the Rugby Football Union in 1895 and formed the Northern Union.

A big year awaits for the code, as in 2022 Wigan Warriors will celebrate its 150th year, while England will host the 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of the exhibition's official opening, Wigan Today were invited down for a sneak peak along with other special guests including members of the Warriors first team, St John Fisher’s rugby team and Wigan Council lead David Molyneux.

The museum is based on Library Street, and is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

1. The Rugby League World Cup trophies were on display Photo Sales

2. The exhibition begins with a tunnel full of famous faces throughout history Photo Sales

3. The exhibition features rugby memorabilia Photo Sales

4. Wigan Council leader David Molyneux is very proud of the exhibition and feels it is important for the town Photo Sales