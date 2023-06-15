June 16 marks seven years since Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency of Batley and Spen during the Brexit referendum campaign.

Inspired by her first speech in Parliament – "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us” will see the seventh annual Great Get-Together on June 23 to 25. Hundreds of community events will take place across the UK as we celebrate what unites us and reject division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One event is set to take place within the borough, Leigh Film Factory, where a community cinema screening of Mamma Mia and former MP for Leigh Jo Platt will be in attendance as a guest speaker. This takes place at 2pm on Saturday June 24.

Great Get Together events will be held in honour of the late Jo Cox MP.

Most Popular

New research from the Jo Cox Foundation shows that there continues to be a pressing need for inclusive events to bridge the divide within communities, with around one in five (18 per cent) of British adults feeling that they don’t belong in theirs.

The research also identifies the common barriers that many people face in getting to know other people within their area, with the most common being a lack of local events that appeal to them (29 per cent) closely followed by a lack of confidence (27 per cent).

Over 400 events will make up the Great Get-Together to not only support those attending to connect with others, but also build the confidence and skills of those organising them.

Former MP Jo Platt will be in attendance at the Leigh event on June 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Su Moore, CEO of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “With Jo Cox’s ‘more in common’ message at the heart of them, Great Get-Together events provide a vital social space where people from different backgrounds can come together, get to know each other, and - in many cases - begin friendships.

"Over the last seven years, millions of people have taken part in the Great Get-Together. Next weekend we’ll see hundreds of events taking place across the country, and anyone can join in, either by hosting your own or by joining one in your area.”

Many of those volunteers who ran a Great Get Together for the first time in 2017 are still running an annual event six years later.

This June events taking place include a cross-party Great Get Together in the Houses of Parliament, to a trip from Batley to Wensleydale that will allow people from different backgrounds to connect on a visit to the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In North Kensington, the charity Nova will run a Great Get Together to not only commemorate the anniversary of the Grenfell fire but also to celebrate the power of connection and togetherness to heal and strengthen society.

Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “Those of us who knew Jo remember her endless passion and energy, particularly for bringing people together, and the Great Get Together is an opportunity for us all to celebrate her life and values.