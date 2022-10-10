News you can trust since 1853
What ungodly creature will you be this Halloween?

Halloween 2022: Here are 18 of the most nerve-shredding supernatural beings and movie baddies you could dress up as on October 31

Halloween is rapidly approaching and it’s time to start thinking about your quiver-inducing costume.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:51 pm

How will you scare the bejesus out of people on October 31?

Here are 18 ideas, starting with your regular, run-of-the-mill supernatural creatures – zombie, witch, werewolf – and the like, and finishing with some nerve-shredding movie baddies.

So get your make-up, masks and capes ready and get ready to do some serious spooking!

1. Zombie

One of the most popular costumes for Halloween and relatively easily done with a torn shirt and pants and a decent bit of make-up.

Photo: Paulus N. Rusyanto

2. Scary clown

Think Pennywise. Think soiled undies ... nobody likes a scary clown!

Photo: peter verreussel}

3. Ghost

Definitely the easiest costume to make. White sheet, scissors. Job done.

Photo: JK2507 - stock.adobe.com

4. The Grim Reaper

You could pull this one off with a big, black, hooded dressing gown and a (plastic) scythe.

Photo: Jakub Krechowicz

