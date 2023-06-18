News you can trust since 1853
Here are seven indoor activities in and around Wigan to keep out of the sun

The heatwave may be peppered with showers and the weather may cool a little over the next few days.But whether hot weather isn’t for you or you are looking for something that avoids rain, there are, thankfully, there are still plenty of things to do across the borough.
By Matt Pennington
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

And here are seven indoor activities you can enjoy in the days ahead.

Keep the little ones entertained by visiing Run and Jump on Caroline Street

1. Run and Jump

Keep the little ones entertained by visiing Run and Jump on Caroline Street

The Stadium Way activity centre based on the TV show will keep people of all ages entertained

2. Ninja Warrior

The Stadium Way activity centre based on the TV show will keep people of all ages entertained

Bowling is another activity that all the family can enjoy, with plenty of offers available at the Wallgate site

3. Hollywood Bowl

Bowling is another activity that all the family can enjoy, with plenty of offers available at the Wallgate site

Going for a swim at the Life Centre is a perfect way to cool down.

4. Wigan Life Centre

Going for a swim at the Life Centre is a perfect way to cool down.

