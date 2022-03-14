Then look no further – there’s a raft of fantastic barbers across the region, and these are the best in Wigan, according to their customers.
They are all rated 5 out 5 from at least 10 Google reviews.
1. Life Style
Standishgate. 5 out of 5 stars from 83 Google reviews. Telephone 07473 764854
Photo: site
2. Hair Couture
Broad O'Th Lane, Shevington. 5 out of 5 stars from 45 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 252273
Photo: Google
3. Haz Barber
Kay's Arcade, Market Street. 5 out of 5 stars from 44 Google reviews. Telephone 07460 388147
Photo: site
4. The Barber House by Brendan McKeon
Ashbourne Avenue, Whelley. 5 out of 5 stars from 33 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 665280
Photo: site