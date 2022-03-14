Where do you got for a trim in Wigan?

Here are the 9 best barbers in Wigan according to Google reviews

Looking for a top-quality barbers to tidy your barnet up?

By Jon Peake
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:20 pm

Then look no further – there’s a raft of fantastic barbers across the region, and these are the best in Wigan, according to their customers.

They are all rated 5 out 5 from at least 10 Google reviews.

Thanks for reading. Check out our subscription offers and packages here

1. Life Style

Standishgate. 5 out of 5 stars from 83 Google reviews. Telephone 07473 764854

Photo: site

Photo Sales

2. Hair Couture

Broad O'Th Lane, Shevington. 5 out of 5 stars from 45 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 252273

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Haz Barber

Kay's Arcade, Market Street. 5 out of 5 stars from 44 Google reviews. Telephone 07460 388147

Photo: site

Photo Sales

4. The Barber House by Brendan McKeon

Ashbourne Avenue, Whelley. 5 out of 5 stars from 33 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 665280

Photo: site

Photo Sales
GoogleWigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 3