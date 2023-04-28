News you can trust since 1853
Here's a round-up of events taking place in the Wigan area over the bank holiday weekend

With the first of three bank holidays in May coming up this weekend, many will be looking at how best to spend their time.And there are plenty of entertinaing events taking place locally this weekend, some for families, others for adults only.

By Matt Pennington
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

We’ve created a list of some of the activities taking place from around the borough.

A production about female friendship, the final night of Di and Viv and Rose is April 29 at Wigan Little Theatre and will commence at 7.30pm.

1. Di and Viv and Rose

A production about female friendship, the final night of Di and Viv and Rose is April 29 at Wigan Little Theatre and will commence at 7.30pm. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Taking place at Indiependence on April 29 The Voluntears will be supported by The Marbellas from 8pm to 11pm.

2. The Voluntears/Marbellas

Taking place at Indiependence on April 29 The Voluntears will be supported by The Marbellas from 8pm to 11pm. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Oaces and Absolute Stone Roses will also be performing at Indiependence on April 29. Doors open at 7.30pm.

3. Oaces

Oaces and Absolute Stone Roses will also be performing at Indiependence on April 29. Doors open at 7.30pm. Photo: submit

The sound of Reggae music will take over The Boulevard on April 29 as the eight-piece band named Zamaica perform from 7.30pm to 11pm.

4. Zamaica

The sound of Reggae music will take over The Boulevard on April 29 as the eight-piece band named Zamaica perform from 7.30pm to 11pm. Photo: submit

