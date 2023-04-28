Here's a round-up of events taking place in the Wigan area over the bank holiday weekend

With the first of three bank holidays in May coming up this weekend, many will be looking at how best to spend their time.And there are plenty of entertinaing events taking place locally this weekend, some for families, others for adults only.
We’ve created a list of some of the activities taking place from around the borough.
1. Di and Viv and Rose
A production about female friendship, the final night of Di and Viv and Rose is April 29 at Wigan Little Theatre and will commence at 7.30pm. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
2. The Voluntears/Marbellas
Taking place at Indiependence on April 29 The Voluntears will be supported by The Marbellas from 8pm to 11pm. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Oaces
Oaces and Absolute Stone Roses will also be performing at Indiependence on April 29. Doors open at 7.30pm. Photo: submit
4. Zamaica
The sound of Reggae music will take over The Boulevard on April 29 as the eight-piece band named Zamaica perform from 7.30pm to 11pm. Photo: submit