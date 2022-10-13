Here’s everything you need to know about the event …

What is Horror Comic Con World?

In their own words it’s ‘a halloween comic con with cars, displays and props from movies, horror heroes and a free play gaming zone and loads more.’

Prepare for a scare (and a lot of fun) at Horror Comic Con World at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Where is it?

When is it?

Saturday, October 15.

What time does it start and finish?

Doors open at 10am and close at 5pm.

What can I expect?

Movie buffs will get the chance to see specially-themed cars such as a rare Robo Cop vehicle alongside various movie props. There will be multi-movie displays of film and TV favourites such as Stranger Things, Outer Space Clowns and Lake Placid, the latter including a huge, interactive Croczilla model.

There will also be a Ghostbusters display and a display from Aliens, with the chance to take a picture of yourself on set and even meet one of the acid-drooling beasts.

Classic movie merchandise will be available including badges, T-shirts, jewellery, masks and models, and there will be the chance to play creepy board games as well as a take part in a classic horror-themed prize cosplay competition with cash prizes. Youngsters can also compete in a prize Lego monster-building competition.

There will also be a strongman display by the UK's number one sideshow strongman, Titan – Blackpool’s own Steve Stevens – performing record-breaking feats of strength, plus other shows.

There’s also a 40-seat horror indie films cinema showing short and feature films made by indie horror directors.

How much are tickets?

They are £5.99 for children, £8.99 for 12 years and over, and £25.99 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

Where can I purchase tickets?

You can find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.

Can you pay on the door?

Yes, pay on the door is available from 11am.

Does an adult need to accompany a child?

Yes, there must be an adult over the age of 18 to supervise.

Can I take photos?

Er, of course!

How do I get there?

All the details you need, however you choose to travel, can be found here, including where to park your car.

