Host of activities on offer as Tour of Britain Women rolls into Wigan and Leigh
The race started in Welshpool on Thursday and has already gone through Wrexham and Warrington on its way to Greater Manchester.
For the final stage, participants will leave the National Cycling Centre in Manchester at 11.15am on Sunday.
The anti-clockwise route will cross the Ashton Canal, heading to Oldham and then the formidable climb Ramsbottom Rake.
The peloton will pass Wayoh and Entwistle reservoirs in Edgworth, before taking on an intermediate sprint segment on Lee Lane in Horwich.
The race comes into the borough from Blackrod into Haigh and Aspull, through Ince, Hindley, Hindley Green and ending at Leigh Sports Village at around 2.06pm.
A number of roads will be closed between 1pm and 2.30pm as the riders pass through.
While supporters are waiting for the cyclists to arrive at Leigh Sports Village, there will be a host of activities from 11.30am.
These include cycling activities with Be Well Wigan, rugby skills with Leigh Leopards, football competitions at Leigh Sports Village Arena, racket sports to try at Leigh Leisure Centre, crafts and quiz at Leigh Youth Hub, entertainment throughout the day including Cool Cats Covers Club, food and drinks, a funfair and an artisan market.
Activities will finish at 2.30pm and the overall winners will be crowned in a medal ceremony.
Cyclists can join a 24-mile ride from Robin Park Arena to Leigh and back to see the race finish. This ride is only suitable for experienced cyclists and booking is essential via the Let’s Ride website.
Anyone who cannot make it to Leigh can cheer on the riders as they go through the borough, with a secure viewing area at Haigh Hall as the cyclists pass at around 1.30pm.
There will be children’s entertainment and live music on the picnic field, including Doctor Diablo Side Show (12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm), children’s magic show and balloon modelling (noon and 4pm), Astley Youth Band (2.30pm) and Local Vocals (2pm).
There will also be roadside entertainment, while fun dog show Scrufts will be held in the walled gardens from 11am to 3pm, which includes a DJ, stalls, demonstrations and street food.
