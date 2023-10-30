News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Hallowe'en fun at Standish Library

Family fun was had at a Hallowe’en party held at Standish Library, with fancy dress, dancing, crafts, games and story time for youngsters to enjoy.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT

Hallowe’en fun

1. Happy Halloween

Halloween fun, with fancy dress, games, crafts and story time at Standish Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. HALLOWEEN

Halloween fun, with fancy dress, games, crafts and story time at Standish Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. HALLOWEEN

Halloween fun, with fancy dress, games, crafts and story time at Standish Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. HALLOWEEN

Halloween fun, with fancy dress, games, crafts and story time at Standish Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

