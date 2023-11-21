IN PICTURES: Leigh Frost Fest
Christmas is truly up and running in Leigh as Frost Fest came to town.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Christmas markets ran on Bradshawgate with a fun fair on Spinning Gate carpark. And crowds were also entertained with a jam-packed stage show.
Leigh’s Light Night parade then danced its way from Spinning Gate to Civic Square where families mee Father Christmas at the town hall and watched a showing of Elf at the Turnpike Gallery.
A brand-new event called Frost Feast also saw independent traders providing a wide range of delicious food accompanied by live music performed by local artists.
1 / 2