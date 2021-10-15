IN PICTURES: Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day

What's OnThings To DoYvonne Longley of Focalpoint Optics at Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day. IN PICTURES: Leigh Ornithological Society Open DayOur photographer Neil Cross captured the events at the Leigh Ornithological Society, celebrating 50 years at an open day at Leigh library.By Michelle AdamsonFriday, 15th October 2021, 1:13 pmUpdated Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:14 pm Watch for the birdie! 1. The Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve and her cadet Megan Lawrence, left, with Alan Fern and Blaze a goshawk Photo Sales2. Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day. Photo Sales3. Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day. Photo Sales4. David Shallcross, centre, receiving the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service from Deputy Lieutenant Steve McGirk and Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, left. Photo SalesNeil CrossLeighNext Page Page 1 of 2