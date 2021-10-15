Yvonne Longley of Focalpoint Optics at Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day.

IN PICTURES: Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day

Our photographer Neil Cross captured the events at the Leigh Ornithological Society, celebrating 50 years at an open day at Leigh library.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:13 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:14 pm

Watch for the birdie!

1.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve and her cadet Megan Lawrence, left, with Alan Fern and Blaze a goshawk

2.

Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day.

3.

Leigh Ornithological Society Open Day.

4.

David Shallcross, centre, receiving the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service from Deputy Lieutenant Steve McGirk and Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, left.

