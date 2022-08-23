IN PICTURES: Wigan families get on their bikes at Cycle Three Sisters
Bike riders young and old got in the saddle for the return of the popular free event Cycle Three Sisters.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:45 pm
People could ride around the mile-long race circuit in Ashton on their bike or even borrow a bike and helmet to get them pedalling.
They could learn cycle skills, have their bike serviced and browse a variety of stalls.
The BeWell family event proved to be a big success, with many people getting involved.
