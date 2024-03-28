Local libraries offering free activities for kids and the family on Easter Saturday across Wigan
Looking for activities for to do this Easter Weekend? Look no further as a range of libraries are offering free sessions.
The offer events for boy, girls and families all at no cost.
These range from lego, chess to knitting clubs so there will be an activity for all the family.
The full list of libraries and activities for Saturday 30th March can be found here:
Ashton Library
- Chess Club (10am-12pm)
- Lego Club (10am-12pm)
Atherton Library
- Knitting Club (10am-12pm)
- Kids Crazy Crafts (10am-12pm)
Golborne Library
- Super Saturday family crafts and fun activities sessions (10am-1pm)
Hindley Library and Community Centre
- Super Saturday free stay and play and Easter crafts (10:30am-1:30pm)
Lamberhead Green Library
- Dads and diddys (10am-11:15pm) ages 0-10
- Crafty club for kids (11:30-1:30pm)
Leigh Library
- Build it Lego club (10:30am-1:30pm)
- Chess Club (11:30am-1:30pm)
Mash Green Library
- Craft club (11am-1pm)
Shevington Library
- All aboard board game club (10am-1pm)
- Adult art group (10am-12pm)
Standish Library
- Children's Crafts (9am-2pm)
Tyldesley Library
- Easter Crafts (11am-1pm)