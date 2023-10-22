News you can trust since 1853
As schools break up for the first half-term of the academic year, many will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained.
By Matt Pennington
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of nine suggestions for the family.

The Turnpike Gallery in Leigh have a range of activities on offer throughout half term

1. Turnpike Gallery

The Turnpike Gallery in Leigh have a range of activities on offer throughout half term Photo: MA

A sports camp will be held at Leigh Cricket Club from Monday October 23 to Friday October 27, tickets can be booked online and there are morning and afternoon sessions available

2. Leigh Cricket Club

A sports camp will be held at Leigh Cricket Club from Monday October 23 to Friday October 27, tickets can be booked online and there are morning and afternoon sessions available Photo: submit

There are a number of pumpkin patches in and around Wigan to prepare for Hallowe'en

3. Pumpkin Picking

There are a number of pumpkin patches in and around Wigan to prepare for Hallowe'en Photo: submit

The last Haigh Foodie Friday of the year will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Friday October 27 from 6pm

4. Haigh Foodie Friday

The last Haigh Foodie Friday of the year will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Friday October 27 from 6pm Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Related topics:Wigan