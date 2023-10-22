As schools break up for the first half-term of the academic year, many will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained.
To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of nine suggestions for the family.
1. Turnpike Gallery
The Turnpike Gallery in Leigh have a range of activities on offer throughout half term Photo: MA
2. Leigh Cricket Club
A sports camp will be held at Leigh Cricket Club from Monday October 23 to Friday October 27, tickets can be booked online and there are morning and afternoon sessions available Photo: submit
3. Pumpkin Picking
There are a number of pumpkin patches in and around Wigan to prepare for Hallowe'en Photo: submit
4. Haigh Foodie Friday
The last Haigh Foodie Friday of the year will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Friday October 27 from 6pm Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson