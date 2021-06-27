Patriotic punters bet on England to win crunch Euro 2020 clash with Germany

Millions of bets will be placed on the Wembley game and so far more punters have put money on England winning than Germany, according to the industry.

Coral spokesperson David Stevens said Tuesday’s game is expected to be the busiest match for betting since England faced Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

He said: “England’s match against Scotland earlier in the tournament was massive, but incredibly Tuesday’s game against Germany will be even bigger in terms of betting turnover.

Fans watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between Czech Republic and England at the 4TheFans fan park in Manchester

“We are expecting this to be the busiest match since England faced Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

“Without doubt the overwhelming majority of bets placed will be on Gareth Southgate’s men, and as a result of this patriotic support, they are favourites to win in 90 minutes and qualify for the quarter-finals – although our Welsh and Scottish customers might have a different opinion.”

Mr Stevens said punters are also betting on history repeating itself, with punts on a 4-2 win in extra-time as happened in 1966, with odds down from 200-1 to 100-1.

Odds on England winning on penalties are set at 12-1 – but Germany inflicting more penalty heartache has equal odds, according to Coral.

Punters’ faith in Harry Kane has also pushed Coral’s odds of him scoring a hat-trick from 100-1 to 80-1, even though he is yet to score in the tournament.

Mr Stevens added that while England are currently the third favourites to win the tournament behind France and Italy, if they beat Germany on Tuesday they would “almost certainly” shoot to the top.

Ladbrokes added that its most popular bets are for England to win as they did against Germany in 2001, with odds at 5-1, or Germany to win on penalties with odds set at 10-1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Punters are seemingly convinced history will repeat itself one way or another on Tuesday night.”

William Hill has also said that half of all bets on the game are for England to win, but it expects this figure to rise to two-thirds by kick-off on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “Astonishingly we have more money on England beating Germany on penalties than vice-versa – England fans appear to have short memories.

“We expect the England-Germany game to be the biggest of the tournament to date and could even see the biggest turnover ever on a single game.”

Betfred spokesperson Mark Pearson said Southgate’s team are backed to win on penalties at 10-1.

Mr Pearson said: “They may not have fired yet but so far the money is all for England and we’ve even seen the Three Lions backed to win on penalties.”

Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said England are “slight favourites”, with its punters pushing the odds to 10-11 compared with Germany’s 11-10 – though in terms of money bets the teams are neck-in-neck.