Following a re-enactment of The Diggers’ occupation of the Common Land of St George's Hill in Kent, under the leadership of Wigan-born, 17th century radical philosopher Gerrard Winstanley, proceedings got off to a melodic start, courtesy of local folk-rock band Vision Thing.

A further 16 acts followed, as varied as rabble-rouser extraordinaire, Joe Solo (accompanied by the Wigan Diggers Chorale towards the end of his set), German punk rock outfit, Mutant Proof, Sheffield based duo Cobalt Tales, fast rising on the folk club and festival circuit and a celebratory home coming for Beech Hill's own Pat Sherrington.

Inbetween, there was time for a presentation of the annual Diggers’ Spade Award, given to an individual or organisation for maintaining Winstanley's words that "The Earth is a Common Treasury For All".

This year, the honour belonged to Ian Heyes, a local builder who has also been a life long campaigner for social justice and a member of the original Diggers Festival organising team, and an ever present since.

The plaque was presented by comedian and activist Mark Thomas, who had earlier given a well-received presentation at Wigan Parish Church on the continuing relevance of the Diggers in the 21st Century