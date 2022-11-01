Here’s everything you need to know about the hugely popular event .

Where is Preston Comic Con 2022?

It will be held at Preston North End Football Club.

Rimmer (Chris Barrie) and two of his Red Dwarf co-stars Lister (Craig Charles) and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn)

Most Popular

When is it?

This Saturday, November 5.

What time does it start and finish?

Doors open at 10.30am and the event finishes at 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Barrie - Rimmer from Red Dwarf - pictured here at a Comic Con event in Morecambe

Where can I get tickets from?

You can pop into That Comic Shop, 116 Friargate, Preston for tickets in advance.

Can you pay on the door?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes.

How much is admission?

Admission on the day is £15 for adults and for children (4-13 years) the cost is £7.50.

Which special guests will be there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one and only Chris Barrie (Rimmer from Red Dwarf), former Gladiator Lightning (Kim Betts), action-movie stuntman David Cheung, actor James Payton, whose film credits include Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Captain America: The First Avenger, plus many more.

What else can I expect?

The Preston Ghostbusters will be there with Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and their fantastic Ecto 1 replica car. There will be a number of comic artists including David Lloyd, who worked on the V for Vendetta comic books, movie sets, merchandise stalls and more.

How do I get there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

By car: From the M6 come off at Junction 31, follow the A59 (to Preston). After one mile, take the second exit off the mini roundabout adjacent to the Hesketh Arms (Ring Road, Blackpool A583, Football Ground) onto Blackpool Road A5085.

For details on how to get there by bus or train, you can find information here.

Where can I park?