That alongside a selction of real ciders and perries means that this year’s event boasts the greatest selection of tipples for visitors.

Taking place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday to Saturday March 2 to 4, its organisers have reason to believe that it will be bigger and better than ever!

One particular drink has been brewed in a wooden brandy barrel for three years since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and is causing significant excitement.

The 35th Wigan Beer Festival promises to be the biggest of them all so far, with 175 beers to choose from.

CAMRA, whose members are organising the showcase, will be offering beer from all the local breweries in and around Wigan including Clay Brow of Skelmersdale, Hophurst in Hindley, Problem Child in Parbold, Wilyfox in Wigan and State of Kind in Ince who also happen to be the newest in the borough.

Doors open at 5.30pm on Thursday March 2 and the opening night of the festival will be free to all and considered a “quiet session” for those who prefer a more relaxed drink, with entertainment provided by local bands across Friday and Saturday.

Vendors providing Dutch street food, brewery-inspired handcrafted jewellery and all manner of wonderful delicious cheeses, alongside traditional pub-style grub to make the experience even more enjoyable.

The free shuttle service will once again make the journey easier for real ale fans

Friday will begin at noon and run until 11pm, with entrance being £3, or just £1 for CAMRA members and will be the same on Saturday from 11.30am to 5pm.

With Birmingham City travelling to the DW to face Wigan Athletic, supporters of both teams can gain free access to the festival after providing their season ticket, and any Wigan Warrior season ticket-holders can also benefit from this offer on the Saturday.

Wigan Transport Trust will once again run a free shuttle service to the event every half an hour, departing from next to Wigan bus station and Wigan North Western train station with the timetable available on CAMRA’s website.

Sandy Motteram, former chair of CAMRA Wigan, said: “Each year we nominate a charity for the festival, and the past few years has been Wigan and Leigh Hospice, raising a record £1,500 for them last year and they are the recipients again.

"This can only be done with donations from our guests and we hope to beat the record this year.”

