Seven of the best gin and wine bars in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

Wine and gin enthusiasts might find that their local watering hole doesn’t quite meet their needs when it comes to a variety in choice.But fear not, Wigan has plenty of gin and wine bars to quench one’s thirst.
Here’s a list of seven bars in and around Wigan along with the best Google ratings from customers.
1. Curiosity Gin Emporium
On Market Street, Atherton, Curiosity Gin Emproium has a rating of 4.5 stars from 71 google reviews. Photo: submit
2. Kawa's Coffee and Wine Bar
Located on Wallgate, Kawa's is open as late as 1am on Saturdays and has a rating of 4.6 from 74 reviews. Photo: submit
3. Madam Geneva's Gin Bar
Madam Geneva's Gin Bar on King Street has a rating of 4.7/5. Photo: submit
4. The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar
Located in Orrell, The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar has received 241 reviews from customers and has a 4.4 star rating. Photo: submit