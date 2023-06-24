News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Seven of the best gin and wine bars in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

Wine and gin enthusiasts might find that their local watering hole doesn’t quite meet their needs when it comes to a variety in choice.But fear not, Wigan has plenty of gin and wine bars to quench one’s thirst.
By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Here’s a list of seven bars in and around Wigan along with the best Google ratings from customers.

On Market Street, Atherton, Curiosity Gin Emproium has a rating of 4.5 stars from 71 google reviews.

1. Curiosity Gin Emporium

On Market Street, Atherton, Curiosity Gin Emproium has a rating of 4.5 stars from 71 google reviews. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Located on Wallgate, Kawa's is open as late as 1am on Saturdays and has a rating of 4.6 from 74 reviews.

2. Kawa's Coffee and Wine Bar

Located on Wallgate, Kawa's is open as late as 1am on Saturdays and has a rating of 4.6 from 74 reviews. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Madam Geneva's Gin Bar on King Street has a rating of 4.7/5.

3. Madam Geneva's Gin Bar

Madam Geneva's Gin Bar on King Street has a rating of 4.7/5. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Located in Orrell, The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar has received 241 reviews from customers and has a 4.4 star rating.

4. The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar

Located in Orrell, The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar has received 241 reviews from customers and has a 4.4 star rating. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:WiganGoogleWine