Whether your young ones prefer indoor or outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone during this spooky season.
1. 1. Scavenger hunt and campside s'mores
Explore the spooky woodland and hunt for hidden Hallowe'en objects in and around the forest followed by an autumnal campfire treat. Date: October 25 to 26
Location: Haigh Woodland Park
School Lane
Wigan
WN2 1PE
Photo: Credit: rawpixel.com
2. 2. Halloween Woodland Fun (Ages 5+)
Children of ages 5+ can enjoy Hallowe'en family woodland fun with the little ones. There will be activities such as: decorating your own wands, creating spooky clay creatures and making ghost lanterns!
After learning how to light your own fire, there will be tasty fireside snacks to enjoy or hot chocolate to keep you cosy and warm. Date: Throughout October
Location: Haigh Woodland Park
School Lane
Wigan
WN2 1PE
Photo: MA
3. 3. Halloween Spectacular fair and lights display
Atherton Cricket Club's Hallowe'en Spectacular returns yet again in 2022. There will be plenty of family fun to be had with a fairground, fancy dress competition, food and drink stalls, and a fantastic fireworks display. Date and time: Friday October 28 6pm to 10pm
Location: Atherton Cricket Club
Eckersley Fold Lane
Atherton
Photo: ANDOR BUJDOSO
4. 4. Children's Hallowe'en party with the witches
Who fancies a Hallowe'en dinner party with witches? A scaretastic way to enjoy your tea! Date and time: Saturday October 29 at 4.30pm to 7pm
Location: Red Lion Hotel, Newburgh Village, 9 Ashbrow, Newburgh Village, Wigan
Photo: Google street view