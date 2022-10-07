2. 2. Halloween Woodland Fun (Ages 5+)

Children of ages 5+ can enjoy Hallowe'en family woodland fun with the little ones. There will be activities such as: decorating your own wands, creating spooky clay creatures and making ghost lanterns! After learning how to light your own fire, there will be tasty fireside snacks to enjoy or hot chocolate to keep you cosy and warm. Date: Throughout October Location: Haigh Woodland Park School Lane Wigan WN2 1PE

Photo: MA