Seven things for children to do in Wigan this Hallowe'en

It’s that time year when young family thoughts turn to pumpkins, trick or treating and all things creepy. Here are seven events in Wigan to take your children to this half-term Hallowe’en.

By Holly Pritchard
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:45 am
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:18 pm

Whether your young ones prefer indoor or outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone during this spooky season.

1. 1. Scavenger hunt and campside s'mores

Explore the spooky woodland and hunt for hidden Hallowe'en objects in and around the forest followed by an autumnal campfire treat. Date: October 25 to 26 Location: Haigh Woodland Park School Lane Wigan WN2 1PE

Photo: Credit: rawpixel.com

2. 2. Halloween Woodland Fun (Ages 5+)

Children of ages 5+ can enjoy Hallowe'en family woodland fun with the little ones. There will be activities such as: decorating your own wands, creating spooky clay creatures and making ghost lanterns! After learning how to light your own fire, there will be tasty fireside snacks to enjoy or hot chocolate to keep you cosy and warm. Date: Throughout October Location: Haigh Woodland Park School Lane Wigan WN2 1PE

Photo: MA

3. 3. Halloween Spectacular fair and lights display

Atherton Cricket Club's Hallowe'en Spectacular returns yet again in 2022. There will be plenty of family fun to be had with a fairground, fancy dress competition, food and drink stalls, and a fantastic fireworks display. Date and time: Friday October 28 6pm to 10pm Location: Atherton Cricket Club Eckersley Fold Lane Atherton

Photo: ANDOR BUJDOSO

4. 4. Children's Hallowe'en party with the witches

Who fancies a Hallowe'en dinner party with witches? A scaretastic way to enjoy your tea! Date and time: Saturday October 29 at 4.30pm to 7pm Location: Red Lion Hotel, Newburgh Village, 9 Ashbrow, Newburgh Village, Wigan

Photo: Google street view

