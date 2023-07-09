News you can trust since 1853
Open 10am-3pm seven days a week, Apple Cast farm is £5 entry for a family of five.

Six activities for the entire family to enjoy this summer

With the school summer holidays looming, parents will be looking to keep their children entertained.Happily there are plenty of events and other activities to enjoy in Wigan over the six-week break.
By Matt Pennington
Published 9th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

We have picked six for the entire family to try out.

Dino Days will return to the Grand Arcade on July 24 to kick off the summer holidays.

1. Dino Days

Dino Days will return to the Grand Arcade on July 24 to kick off the summer holidays. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pennington Flash in Leigh is one of many spaces that offers a brilliant walk in summer.

2. Pennington Flash

Pennington Flash in Leigh is one of many spaces that offers a brilliant walk in summer. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Haigh Hall offers footgolf seven days a week starting from as little as £6 for juniors.

3. Footgolf at Haigh Hall

Haigh Hall offers footgolf seven days a week starting from as little as £6 for juniors. Photo: Neil Cross

A variety of performances will be shown at The Old Courts during summer.

4. The Old Courts

A variety of performances will be shown at The Old Courts during summer. Photo: submit

