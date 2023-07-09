With the school summer holidays looming, parents will be looking to keep their children entertained.Happily there are plenty of events and other activities to enjoy in Wigan over the six-week break.
We have picked six for the entire family to try out.
1. Dino Days
Dino Days will return to the Grand Arcade on July 24 to kick off the summer holidays. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Pennington Flash
Pennington Flash in Leigh is one of many spaces that offers a brilliant walk in summer. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Footgolf at Haigh Hall
Haigh Hall offers footgolf seven days a week starting from as little as £6 for juniors. Photo: Neil Cross
4. The Old Courts
A variety of performances will be shown at The Old Courts during summer. Photo: submit