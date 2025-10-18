Spectacular firework displays that will light up Wigan's skies this November

By Nick Jackson
Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
A dazzling fireworks display will light up the night sky in Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday November 2.

The spectacle kicks off at 5pm with fireworks going off from 7.45pm to 8pm at the park on School Lane.

Parking nearby costs £3.50 and available with a cash-only payment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other attractions include gourmet hotdogs, Greek street food, chips, burgers and hotdogs as well as a coffee cart and candy floss.

Some events taking place for Bonfire Nightplaceholder image
Some events taking place for Bonfire Night

There will also be a mobile bar and a funfair.

Tickets for admission cost £13.17 for adults, £11 for children but children under the age of three get in free.

Elsewhere a fireworks night is organised at Orrell St James ARLFC on Saturday November 1, starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets at the Banks Avenue club cost £7.21. Attractions include an outside bar, DJ and family orientated funfair.

On Wednesday November 5, it’s bonfire night at Highfield Cricket Club on Billinge Road, starting at 5pm. Guests can pay by cash or card at the gate.

Related topics:WiganTickets
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice