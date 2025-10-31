Spooktacular array of things to do this Halloween!

Just some of the fantastic Halloween events on offer in the local area

Halloween has seen its profile extended massively in recent years - from a once-a-year 'trick or treat' trek around the estate for the kids, to a 'Spooktacular' period covering most of October and early November.

As a result, there's no shortage of events to get you in the mood for the big day/night, to cater for thrill seekers of all ages.

First up, we checked out Halloweenville, situated at Partridge Lakes in Warrington.

Formerly known as the Halloween Lakeside Trail, it's billed as a 'spine-tingling, family-friendly adventure like no other'.

This year’s theme takes visitors under the water into the haunting depths of the Gold Lake, where ghostly sea creatures, sunken secrets, and the skeleton pirates come to life.

A nice touch for 2025 was also giving kids their own special little treasure chest, in which to collect glimmering treasures along the way, to earn places at the ultimate Skeleton Pirate Crew Party, which helped to keep our littlest one's eyes peeled throughout to complete his set.

The collection of characters along the route were also fully engaging with walkers, which added to the whole experience for the whole family.

Next up was Halloween at Quarry Bank in Wilmslow, set in picturesque gardens and countryside, at one of Britain's greatest industrial heritage sites.

'As twilight falls over the historic mill, the shadows grow deeper… and the haunting begins' promises the promo, and the National Trust venue certainly provides a unique experience.

The highlight of which was undoubtedly a fire performer whose talents wowed the watching hordes.

Special mention also to the motionless 'statue' situated inside the main building, that our youngest found out - to his huge shock, and everyone else's amusement - was very much a living and breathing person that moved and spoke!

Finally, we took a trip to Scarefest, which is based on the site of the old Camelot Theme Park at Charnock Richard.

Including 10 zones - Contained, The Hollow, Settlement, Puppet Master, Infirmary, Satan's Soiree, Castellum, Abyss 2.0, Carnivally and the Slaughter House - no stone has been left unturned in the quest to cram as much horror as possible into one experience.

The night didn't get off to a great start, when I was told by a steward that I couldn't take in a cup of tea that was even more welcome due to the chill in the air.

His reasoning being that I might scald myself - as well as one of the performers - due to a sudden shock...and this proved to be very wise advice within seconds of commencing the walk!

Having grown up just up the road from Park Hall, I have to say it's fantastic to see the site being utilised again, in such a fantastic fashion - with more great memories able to be made without having to travel too far.

In all, we found all three experiences thoroughly worthwhile - Halloweenville for families with very young children, Halloween at Quarry Bank for kids a bit older, and Scarefest for those closer to school-leaving age – and we’ll certainly be back for more next year.

For more details on the featured venues and how to book, visit https://halloweenville.co.uk and https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cheshire-greater-manchester/quarry-bank/halloween-at-quarry-bank and https://scarecity.co.uk/