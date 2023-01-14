The band, whose vocalist and guitarist James Walsh was born in Wigan, will make the festival one of the highlights of their 2023 new album tour – celebrating with a homecoming gig just miles from where the band was first formed.

The festival, which organisers say is going to be the “biggest and best” in 2023, means Starsailor – famous for smash hits including Silence is Easy and Poor Misguided Fool – will join BRIT-winners Blue, Welsh rockers Feeder and the orchestral DJ sensation Symphonic Ibiza as this year’s headline acts with more announcements are expected in the next few weeks.

Starsailor

The three-day event now in its third year is being held at Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire for the first time and is expected to draw in as many as 20,000 festival goers between August 11-13.

The festival grew rapidly in 2022 due to its unique mix of music, comedy, camping and top-notch food.

As well as a free-to-access fairground, comedy tent, and a wide range of local food stalls and activities, Deva Fest also has the most talked about toilets in the festival space!

Phil Marston, Founder of Deva Fest, said: “To have Starsailor join us as one of our headliners at Deva Fest is incredible, we’re delighted.

"But what makes it extra special is that they’re coming back to the northwest for a big homecoming show. This year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever, and we will have something for everyone on each day, from Blue to Feeder, to Symphonic Ibiza and a fantastic lineup of seasoned festival and local bands such as Acoustic Odds and Old Time Sailors.”

“Deva Fest is all about families, so as well as more than 80 musicians and acts, we’re expecting to announce some big names in comedy for our Deva Laughs stage.

"And our free-to-ride fairground will be back for the whole family to enjoy themselves too.