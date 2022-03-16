Pemberton Fish Bar Rated: 4.7 on Google/ Shelley Corcoran commented: "Hands down Pem Fish Bar"/ 613 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8AG

The 10 best chippies in Wigan, as rated on Google

Here are some of the best chippies in Wigan to visit, as recommended by online readers

By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:13 pm

If you’re looking for a decent fish and chip shop in Wigan to enjoy for your tea, we’ve composed a list of some of the best rated in town for you to take your pick.

There were so many to choose from so we have kept it to a top 10 list as recommended by our readers with ratings on Google out of five stars. Don’t see your favourite chippy takeaway on the list? Get in touch and let us know.

1. wwig-16-03-22-Trawlerchip4!!-NWUPload.jpg

The Trawlerman Fish and Chip Shop/ Rated: 4.7 on Google/ Ann Halliwell commented: "Fishare unbeaten never get anything nicer"/ 6 Woodhouse Dr, Wigan WN6 7NT

Photo: By Google

Photo Sales

2. The New Chippery

The New Chippery/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ Market St, Wigan WN1 1HX

Photo: By Google

Photo Sales

3. Pepper Lane Chippy

Pepper Lane Chippy/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ 4 Pepper LN, Standish, Wigan WN6 0PX

Photo: By Google

Photo Sales

4. Tsang's Chippy

Tsang's chippy/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ 122A Darlington St E, Wigan WN1 3BH

Photo: By Google

Photo Sales
