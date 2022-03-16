The 10 best chippies in Wigan, as rated on Google

If you’re looking for a decent fish and chip shop in Wigan to enjoy for your tea, we’ve composed a list of some of the best rated in town for you to take your pick.

There were so many to choose from so we have kept it to a top 10 list as recommended by our readers with ratings on Google out of five stars. Don’t see your favourite chippy takeaway on the list? Get in touch and let us know.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

1. wwig-16-03-22-Trawlerchip4!!-NWUPload.jpg The Trawlerman Fish and Chip Shop/ Rated: 4.7 on Google/ Ann Halliwell commented: "Fishare unbeaten never get anything nicer"/ 6 Woodhouse Dr, Wigan WN6 7NT Photo: By Google Photo Sales

2. The New Chippery The New Chippery/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ Market St, Wigan WN1 1HX Photo: By Google Photo Sales

3. Pepper Lane Chippy Pepper Lane Chippy/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ 4 Pepper LN, Standish, Wigan WN6 0PX Photo: By Google Photo Sales

4. Tsang's Chippy Tsang's chippy/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ 122A Darlington St E, Wigan WN1 3BH Photo: By Google Photo Sales