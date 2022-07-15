As the heatwave is here and Wigan is experiencing temperatures hotter than the Carribean, you may be wondering where to go on your days off.

Perhaps you want somewhere suitable for children, or somewhere to walk your dog. You may even want to find a more peaceful or romantic setting.

Look no further – we have compiled a list of fabulous beaches suitable for all to bask in the sunshine and soak up some vitamin D.

1. Formby Beach Formby Beach, Liverpool L37 1LJ Rated 4.7 on Google It's close by, backed with sand dunes and has a woodland area, perfect to take your children for a family picnic. Photo: Google street view Photo Sales

2. Red Rocks Red Rocks Beach, Hoylake, Wirral CH47 1HZ Rated 4.7 on Google This stunning location could be the perfect place to take your special someone and watch the sunset together Photo: Google street view Photo Sales

3. Llandudno Beach Llandudno Beach, N Parade, Llandudno LL30 2LP Rated 4.5 on Google This bustling beauty spot is a great place to pick shells and pebbles, with plenty of cafes and shops nearby. Photo: Google street view Photo Sales

4. New Brighton New Brighton Beach, Wallasey CH45 2NW Rated 4.6 on Google Here, you can enjoy a stroll along this long stretch of promenade while you take in views of the Liverpool city skyline. There's also plenty of facilities nearby. Photo: Google street view Photo Sales