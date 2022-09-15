There’s nothing youngsters enjoy more than picking their own pumpkin and carving a spooky face into it for Halloween.
With that in mind, here are 10 of the best pumpkin picking patches in and around Wigan.
1. Roby Mill Farm Shop and pumpkin patch
Roby Mill Farm Shop and pumpkin patch, Johnsons Farm, Lafford Lane, Up Holland. A sea of pumpkins for the spooky season! Visit the Roby Mill Farm Shop Facebook page for dates and details
Photo: feliks szewczyk
2. Greenslate Community Farm
Greenslate Community Farm, Greenslate Road, Billinge. Pick your own pumpkin available in October. Telephone 01695 632290 for exact dates and details
Photo: Studio Barcelona - stock.adobe.c
3. Grange Farm
Grange Farm, Stone Cross Lane, Lowton. A relatively new addition, but there are plenty of pumpkins to pick come October. Telephone 01925 290062
Photo: site
4. Bowland Wild Boar Park
At Bowland Wild Boar Park, in Chipping, Preston, you can pick your own pumpkin and then carve it into a work of art at one of the Family Pumpkin Carving sessions. Dates: 23rd - 31st October. Telephone 01995 61075
Photo: FB