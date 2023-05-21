These are the best places to go in and around Wigan for Bottomless Brunch according to Google reviews

With hot summer days coming ever closer, a boozy brunch can be a popular activity among friends looking for a Saturday session.This twist on afternoon tea sees coffee and cake replaced by cocktails and a variety of different foods, all for one set price.
We’ve compiled a list of seven of the best establishments to visit according to reviews submitted on Google.
1. Chapos El Campeón
Costing £40 per person, Chapos El Campeón's brunch lets you choose two tapas, one side and enjoy unlimited drinks for two hours and has been rated 4.8 stars by customers on google. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Revolution
Brunch at Revolution on King Street starts at £30 per person and can be upgraded to premium for Pornstar Martini and Pink Gin lovers for an extra £10 per head and has a 4.2 star rating on google. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Morty's
Morty's, rated 3.8 stars on google serves a meal and unlimited drinks in a two hour time slot for £25 per person. Photo: submit
4. Hedera
With a rating of 4.5, Hedera offers visitors three tapas dishes and bottomless drinks for two hours, costing £28 per person. Photo: submit