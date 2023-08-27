News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

These are the highest-rated B&Bs in Wigan according to Google reviews

Bed and breakfast hotels – or B&Bs – are often the favoured option of visitors making a short stay who want something different from one of the major hotel chains now found in every sizeable town and city.
By Alan Weston
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

The accommodation is often cheaper and offers a more personal welcome by people who have converted their property to put up paying guests.

These are the highest rated B&Bs in Wigan and the surrounding area according to Google reviews, which also includes some self-service guest houses.

South Lodge Cottage, Standish, scores the highest rating of 5 out of 5, based on five Google reviews

1. wwig-23-08-23-b&b01-NW1 upload.jpg

South Lodge Cottage, Standish, scores the highest rating of 5 out of 5, based on five Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rydalholme B&B in Lathom, Skelmersdale, scores 4.5 from 13 Google reviews

2. wwig-23-08-23-b&b02-NW1 upload.jpg

Rydalholme B&B in Lathom, Skelmersdale, scores 4.5 from 13 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wrightington county club, in Moss Lane, scores 4.7 out of 5 from seven Google reviews

3. wwig-23-08-23-b&b03-NW1 upload.jpg

Wrightington county club, in Moss Lane, scores 4.7 out of 5 from seven Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Forest View Holiday Park in Newburgh had a rating of 4.8 out of 5, based on 14 Google reviews

4. wwig-23-08-23-b&b04-NW1 upload.jpg

Forest View Holiday Park in Newburgh had a rating of 4.8 out of 5, based on 14 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle