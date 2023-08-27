These are the highest-rated B&Bs in Wigan according to Google reviews
Bed and breakfast hotels – or B&Bs – are often the favoured option of visitors making a short stay who want something different from one of the major hotel chains now found in every sizeable town and city.
By Alan Weston
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
The accommodation is often cheaper and offers a more personal welcome by people who have converted their property to put up paying guests.
These are the highest rated B&Bs in Wigan and the surrounding area according to Google reviews, which also includes some self-service guest houses.
1 / 3