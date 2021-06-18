The top dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire

These are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor

Feeling peckish?

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 18th June 2021, 4:55 am

Canine Cottages have rounded up the top dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire

28.3% of visitors to Central Beach Cafe raved about its dog-friendliness, whilst Village Green Tea Room was a close second with 27.9%.

Here's the full top ten list:

1. 1887 The Brew Room, Blackpool

1887 The Brew Room, 139 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NU Blackpool's first full sized Brewery Pub. 200 metres from the iconic Winter Gardens we are a local legend. Beer, chocolate and smoky food!

2. Village Green Tea Room, Rivington

Village Green Tea Room, Sheep House Ln, Rivington, Bolton BL6 7SD The village green tearooms is situation behind the village green on sheephouse lane rivington. Open 7 days a week, 10am-4pm (serving food until 3pm) cakes thereafter. Large menu available including gluten free/ vegan / vegetarian options. Dogs are welcome with well behaved owners on a lead :)

3. Sunnyhurst Pub, Darwen

Sunnyhurst Pub, Darwen Local friendly pub situated just outside Sunnyhurst Woods, a short distance away from Darwen Tower. Dogs and walkers welcome.

4. Central Beach Cafe, Lytham

Central Beach Cafe, 46 Clifton St, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW Central beach cafe is a fantastic place to relax and enjoy coffee and cake in the heart of Lytham

