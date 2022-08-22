We went along on a sunny Sunday afternoon and spent an hour in the company of our fine feathered friends in a lovely wooded area, complete with a child’s play area.

There are flying displays every day at 12.30pm and admission is just £10 for adults and £5 for children and OAPs.

Open all year round from 10.30am to 3.30pm it’s well worth a visit whatever the weather.

For more information visit turbarywoods.co.uk

