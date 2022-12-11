Things to do in Wigan: Seven best winter walks for all the family this Christmas
Temperatures have plummeted and snow is threatening to fall – but that is no reason to stay indoors.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago
Sometimes there is nothing better than wrapping up warm and heading out for a bracing walk in a beautiful place.
Whether it is an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping or burn a few calories before tucking into more mince pies, there are plenty of places to enjoy a wintry walk in Wigan borough.
So pull on your big coat and boots and go and explore.
