News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Things to do in Wigan: Seven best winter walks for all the family this Christmas

Temperatures have plummeted and snow is threatening to fall – but that is no reason to stay indoors.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago

Sometimes there is nothing better than wrapping up warm and heading out for a bracing walk in a beautiful place.

Whether it is an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping or burn a few calories before tucking into more mince pies, there are plenty of places to enjoy a wintry walk in Wigan borough.

So pull on your big coat and boots and go and explore.

1. Winter walks in Wigan

Haigh Woodland Park is a great place to visit all year round and becomes a winter wonderland when snow has fallen

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Winter walks in Wigan

Get your heart racing with a walk uphill at Billinge Lump - and why not take your sledge to ride down?

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Winter walks in Wigan

The canal towpaths running through the borough are a great place to walk

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Winter walks in Wigan

There are great views, whatever the weather, at Pennington Flash

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Wigan