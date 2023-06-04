The 30 Days Wild challenge has been run by the trust for nine years, with 500,000 people participating last year – a number they expect to surpass with 5,400 in the North West and 85,000 across the UK already registered.

Last years figure included 114,245 households, 11,740 schools, 898 care homes and 1,384 businesses.

The 30 days wild challenge encourages participants to do something wild each day through June.

This year there is a new twist as participants are taken on a week-by-week adventure moving through five different themes including tune into the senses, movement and play, learning and discovery helping nature and emotional connection to nature.

The themes will help guide those taking part and help them to reach the 30-day target. They could be tuning into the sound of birdsong, navigating through local woods by moonlight, building a den or making time to build an owl box.

Ornithologist and author Mya-Rose Craig, an ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “I can’t wait to get involved with 30 Days Wild challenge this summer. I’m really into birds and birdwatching so I’ll be on the lookout for some special sightings but also love finding new ways to reconnect with nature.

“The 30 Days Wild challenge is a brilliant way to explore and develop our relationship with the outdoors and to enjoy new experiences in the fresh air. I’d love everyone, whatever their age or background, to go outside and enjoy some quality time in nature. Please get involved and tell all your family and friends to join in.”

Activities range from tuning into the sound of birdsong, navigating through local woods by moonlight, building a den or making time to build an owl box.

Activity packs include calendar, wild bee poster along with seeds and other materials to inspire participants to do something wild each day.

The challenge is funded thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery and has grown a huge and dedicated fan base – over three million people have taken part over the last nine years.

David Oakes, actor and ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “We need nature more than ever and 30 Days Wild is a chance to really celebrate our connection to the precious green and blue spaces both on our doorstep and further afield.

“You could turn down the tunes on your next jog in favour of nature’s wild beats, or head to your nearest coastline to explore the rhythms in the rock pools and the sounds of the sand dunes.”

Tom Burditt, chief executive officer of the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said: “30 Days Wild inspires everyone to get out and discover some of the wonderful nature on their own patch, as well as heading out to other wild places.

“I will certainly be taking part in the challenge, particularly visiting Lancashire Wildlife Trust nature reserves, where you can witness amazing wild spectacles every day of the year. I was actually pond dipping last week for the first time in ages.”

During June, there will be summer solstice celebrations at reserves in Lancashire and Merseyside and the Manchester Festival of Nature in Heaton Park https://www.lancswt.org.uk/events/manchester-festival-of-nature.