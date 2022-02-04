TV producer and poet Henry Normal brings national tour to Wigan

Henry Normal will perform at The Old Courts on Sunday, February 13 for one of the first dates in a traversal of the whole country.

His new show - The Escape Plan - draws on more than 40 years of work and features material from his acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series and 10 poetry books.

It is described as being a “warm, moving, unique and very funny show” and features stories, jokes and poems from his life and career.

Henry Normal

Henry’s latest poetry collection Poems Vol 2 will be published in August and a new episode of his BBC Radio 4 show A Normal... has been commissioned. He will theme some of the live show around his latest topic of investigation for the BBC episode, which this time explores history and how this affects everyday lives.

Henry’s poetry renaissance was inspired by his experiences bringing up his son Johnny, who has autism.

He wrote two poetry collections, entitled The Beauty Within Shadow and Distance Between Clouds, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and released Collected Poems Vol 1 in November.

Other projects Henry has been working on include an episode of the BBC biography series Great Lives, in which he will explore the life of his literary hero and biggest inspiration, Spike Milligan.

It was recently broadcast but is still available to hear on BBC Sounds.

Henry’s TV output includes some of the nation’s best-loved programmes, including co-writing credits for The Royle Family, Mrs Merton, Coogan’s Run and the Steve Coogan feature film The Parole Officer.

As co-founder and managing director of Baby Cow Productions, which he set up with Steve Coogan, he produced Gavin and Stacey, Alan Partridge, Moone Boy, Uncle, The Mighty Boosh, Nighty Night and the Oscar-nominated film Philomena.

Prior to his illustrious TV career, Henry toured as a performance poet with Pulp and new wave bands, as well as stand-up greats like Linda Smith and literary giants including Seamus

Heaney.

The Old Courts are on Crawford Street in Wigan and tickets are available from the box office on 0343 2086015.